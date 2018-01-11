At PM Modi's Home, Dinner And Brainstorming Session Tonight For 2019 Polls Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also discuss the status of different government schemes. The focus will be on Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan - states where assembly elections will be held through this year and the next

64 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Narendra Modi will host BJP chief Amit Shah and other leaders at his home. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet key BJP leaders - his ministers, general secretaries and state in-charges - at his official residence tonight. Though a dinner invitation, the gathering is seen as a strategy meet for the party's campaign for the 2019 general elections. The crucial meet comes two weeks before the government presents its last full-fledged Union Budget.



The guest list for today's dinner include party chief Amit Shah, ministers of NDA cabinet and general secretaries of the parties among others.



Sources said PM Modi will discuss the status of different government schemes - the focus will be on Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan - where assembly elections are slated to be held this year and the next.



The group will also discuss the means of increasing the party's appeal to the millennial voters. Estimated to be more than 2 crore, these new voters will comprise a significant chunk of the electorate.



Young voters and woman have been a key factor in the party's victories in and since the 2014 general elections.



The party is planning to launch a mobile app called the "Millennium Vote Campaign" on January 18. While the app is meant to ease the process of getting voter ID cards for first-time voters, the party also hopes to expand its scope as well as find other means to carry its message to young voters.



In his first radio address of the year, PM Modi had stressed on the importance of "new voters". "We welcome those born in the 21st Century to the democratic system as they will become eligible voters," PM Modi had said on his last Mann ki Baat radio programme, adding that their vote will become the "foundation of a new India".



