At PM Modi's Home, Dinner And Brainstorming Session Tonight For 2019 Polls

The guest list for today's dinner include party chief Amit Shah, ministers of NDA cabinet and general secretaries of the parties among others.
Sources said PM Modi will discuss the status of different government schemes - the focus will be on Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan - where assembly elections are slated to be held this year and the next.
The group will also discuss the means of increasing the party's appeal to the millennial voters. Estimated to be more than 2 crore, these new voters will comprise a significant chunk of the electorate.
Young voters and woman have been a key factor in the party's victories in and since the 2014 general elections.
In his first radio address of the year, PM Modi had stressed on the importance of "new voters". "We welcome those born in the 21st Century to the democratic system as they will become eligible voters," PM Modi had said on his last Mann ki Baat radio programme, adding that their vote will become the "foundation of a new India".