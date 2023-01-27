"Hard Work Or Smart Work," Student Asked PM. His Reply

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM also used a cricket analogy to highlight the importance of focus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with students, parents and teachers during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. During the interaction, he advised parents against putting undue pressure on children over marks and also gave tips to students on keeping a balance between hard work and smart work.

"I urge the parents not to pressurise your children. But at the same time, students should also not underestimate their capabilities, said the Prime Minister.

"It is very natural for family members to have a lot of expectations and there is nothing wrong in that, but if the family members are having these expectations due to social status then it is a matter of concern," he said.

During the discussion, a student asked PM Modi, "What is more important? Smart work or hard work?"

"Some people hardly work smart and some people smartly work hard," the Prime Minister quipped. "We should learn the nuances of these aspects and should work accordingly to achieve the desired results," he said.

PM Modi guided students on how to distinguish between hard work and smart work by citing 'The Thirsty Crow' story.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is an annual interaction the Prime Minister has with students about issues like stress and studies related to exams.

He also used a cricket analogy to highlight the importance of focus.

"Like in cricket, a batter focuses on the ball thrown to him ignoring the shouts of fours and sixes from the crowd, students should also concentrate on their work," said PM Modi. "Do not be suppressed by pressures. Stay focused," he added.

The Prime Minister spoke about the importance of time-management and advised the students to learn the skill from their mothers. "Have you ever observed your mother's time management skills? A mother never feels burdened by the immense work she does. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well," PM Modi told students.

A few students also asked him how he deals with criticism by opposition and media. To that, PM Modi had a witty response. "This is an out of syllabus question," he said. He further said that in a democracy, "criticism is like purification". "For a prosperous democracy, criticism is vital," PM Modi added.

The sixth edition of the interaction was held at the Talkatora Indoor stadium in New Delhi.

Over 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha, out of which more than 16 lakh are from state boards.

PM Modi also spoke strongly against the use of unfair practices in exams.

"Cheating may help someone in an exam or two but not in life in the long run, he said. Never take the shortcut. Hardwork of students will always help them advance in life," he said.

He added students should at times analyse the pressure applied on them to see if they are underestimating their strengths.