At Least Seven Killed, 12 Injured As Bus Rolls Down Hill In Himachal Pradesh

Villagers rushed to the spot and helped the injured before the authorities came. They also informed the police. Most of the injured were admitted to the Regional Hospital in Solan.
Most passengers in the bus, which was on its way Rajgarh from Manav when the accident happened, were from Rajgarh.
The rescue operation was over, Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. Officials had a tough time rescuing the victims from the badly damaged bus, said the eyewitnesses.
Mr Jain said the cause of the accident was not yet confirmed.
