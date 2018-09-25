At Least 8 Killed Due To Heavy Rain In Himachal Pradesh

As per data recorded today, Una received 141.8 mm of rainfall and Shimla witnessed 53.3 mm of rain (File)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said today that there might be light-to-moderate rain at some places in Himachal Pradesh. This came as a respite to people of the state, who have been battling heavy rains in the last couple of days.



At least eight people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state in the last two days.



There is no chance of heavy rainfall in any part of the state today, Director, Meteorological Centre Shimla, Manmohan Singh said.



The weather will be dry from September 26 onwards in the state, he added.



Meanwhile, as per data recorded today at 8:30 am, Una received 141.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The state capital, Shimla, witnessed 53.3 mm of rain during the same period.



Keylong, the administrative centre of tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, continued to be the coldest area in the state with lowest temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius.



The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Chamba as 24.2 degrees Celsius, Mr Singh added.



Meanwhile issuing a flood warning, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) said excess up to 49,000 cusecs water from Pong Dam in Kangra district would be released on Tuesday. The reservoir level in Pong Dam, also known as Beas Dam, is inching towards the danger level of 1,390 feet. The water level of the Dam has already reached 1,389 feet at 10 am today, it added.



The residents of low-lying areas in the state and adjoining Punjab should remain vigilant, it said, adding that the authorities have already been asked to make all kinds of preparations.



Schools were closed for the second consecutive day today in Kangra, Kullu and Hamirpur districts as a precautionary measure, officials said.



Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conducted an aerial survey of the worst-hit Kullu as a number of roads in the district have been blocked due to landslides and flash floods.

