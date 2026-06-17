At G7, PM Modi, UAE President Discuss Middle East Situation, Stress Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday discussed the West Asia situation and underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law to ensure "enduring peace, security and stability" in the region.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in eastern France.

In a post on X, PM Modi described his meeting with the UAE President as "very good" and said they discussed bilateral ties across sectors and ways to further energise the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Had a very good meeting with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We discussed India-UAE ties across sectors and ways to further energise our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to the UAE government and its president for the "care and concern" for the Indian community living in the UAE.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the two reviewed measures to "deepen bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on peace, security and stability in the West Asia region." In a statement, the MEA said that during the meeting, PM underscored the importance of "dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in advancing enduring peace, security and stability in the West Asia region." The two sides also called for "continued free, safe, and unimpeded navigation, trade and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz".

The meeting came two days after President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis.

During the conflict, Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies.

Trump, in his announcement, said the deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade on Iranian ports. However, in a subsequent post, he said the Strait of Hormuz will open on Friday after the official signing of the agreement.

The MEA said PM Modi and Al Nahyan reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in areas such as technology, trade, investment, energy and defence following the UAE President's visit to India in January and PM Modi's visit to the UAE in May this year.

This was the third meeting between the two leaders in 2026, "reflecting the strong and vibrant India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the statement said.

During the talks, PM Modi also invited Al Nahyan to attend the BRICS Summit to be hosted by India later this year.

Separately, at the sidelines of the G7, PM Modi also met the leaders of Korea, Egypt, Japan and Kenya.

In a post on X, Modi said he a "very good" conversation with the South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

"Just two months ago, had welcomed him to India. Our nations are working together in trade, commerce and many other futuristic sectors," he said.

After meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, PM Modi said on X that India cherishes the "long-standing friendship" with Egypt.

He also met President William Ruto of Kenya.

"India and Kenya share a longstanding partnership anchored in the aspirations of the Global South. We remain committed to working together for the well-being of our people," PM Modi said in a separate X post.

After a "great interaction" with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, PM Modi said, "India and Japan will continue to deepen ties in diverse sectors, with a priority on trade and investment." PM Modi has travelled to France for the G7 summit as India was invited as a guest country to the G7 summit.

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