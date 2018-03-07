At Congress' Pakoda Stall To Target PM Modi, Manohar Lal Khattar's Unique Comeback

But then, a long motorcade stopped by.
It was Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on his way to attend the ongoing budget session of the state assembly.
He bought some pakodas from them. The swipe came soon after.
It was his way, he explained, of helping the Congress which had become unemployed in the state.
The Congress had faced a humiliating defeat in the 2014 state elections, reduced from a 40-seat party to just 17.
"If anyone is getting employment by selling pakodas, it's a good thing. They had become unemployed, but now they have got the pakoda-selling job ... a good thing," Mr Khattar said taking a jibe at the Congress legislators.
Health Minister Anil Vij had driven straight into the assembly did not miss the opportunity to take a jab at the Congress either. In the assembly, he joked that if the Congress leaders were going to do this for longer, his department would get the quality of pakodas examined. The food adulteration department reports to the health ministry.
"The Centre and Haryana governments had promised to create large number of jobs for the unemployed. But now they are assuring 'pakoda jobs' to millions of people looking for work," said Mr Dalal.