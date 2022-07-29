BJP's 'Tandoori Chicken' Charge, Trinamool Leader's 'Silly Souls' Jibe

"Silly Souls! Don't you know your masters serve both tongue & cheek ?!" she tweeted.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra this morning took a swipe at the ruling BJP over allegations by one of its spokespersons that Congress MPs who are protesting under the Gandhi statue in the Parliament consumed 'Tandoori Chicken'. Calling BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla a 'hired help' of the party, she took a dig at Union Minister Smriti Irani who has been caught in a controversy over her daughter's alleged restaurant and bar in Goa.

"BJP's hired help commenting on what food suspended MPs eat on dharna.

Silly Souls! Don't you know your masters serve both tongue & cheek ?! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 29, 2022

"Silly Souls" is also the name of the establishment being linked to Ms Irani's 18-year-old daughter which the Congress has alleged is an "illegal bar".

Opposition leaders and social media users recently attacked Ms Irani, questioning the party's 'hypocrisy', after a video review of the restaurant featuring Ms Irani's daughter showed various meat delicacies being served there.

"As per media reports, some suspended MPs protesting in front of the Gandhi Statue in Parliament consumed tandoori chicken. Everyone knows Gandhi ji had staunch views on the slaughter of animals. Many people are asking if this was a protest or a farce and a picnic," Mr Poonawala had said.

Trinamool leader Sushmita Dev hit back at Mr Poonawala saying that the BJP was scared of the Opposition's solidarity.

"Behind closed doors, people and leaders of RSS eat everything. So, don't make a comment on our food. They can't tolerate that the food is being brought not from our home, but by other MPs. They are scared of this solidarity," Ms Dev told reporters. Another senior opposition leader, who did not want to be named said that the comment showed the BJP's intolerance.

"While some have roti at lunch, we have fish curry and rice or chicken. What is wrong with that? We have the right to eat what we want," he said.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs also tweeted the allegation, accusing the grand old party of insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

"There's news that Congress leaders are eating chicken sitting under the statue of the seeker of non-violence Gandhi ji in the name of a dharna. Far from discussing public issues, insulting the great personalities of the country has become a habit of the Congress," he said in Hindi.

खबर आ रही है कि अहिंसा के साधक गांधी जी की प्रतिमा के नीचे कांग्रेस के नेता धरना के नाम पर बैठकर चिकन खा रहे हैं। जनता के मुद्दों पर चर्चा तो दूर देश की महान विभूतियों का अपमान करना कांग्रेस की आदत बन गया हैं। — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 29, 2022

The Opposition has chosen the entrance to the Parliament as its new protest site as it wants to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the promise he made when he entered the House for the first time in 2014, its leaders said Thursday.

The protests against the suspension of Opposition MPs started on Wednesday under the sky near the Gandhi statue.

"We want to remind Modi of the promise he made when he arrived on the first day. That is the place where he touched his forehead on the stairs.

"Also, since there was no tent, because of the rain, we had to move the agitation somewhere. This place was symbolic," news agency PTI quoted a leader as saying.