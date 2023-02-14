At BBC Delhi Office, Taxmen Searched For 'Tax' Keyword On Desktops: Sources

The Income Tax officials who paid a visit to the offices of the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) in Delhi and Mumbai today, not only took away laptops and phones of employees for examination, they also inspected the desktops at the offices. Sources said the taxmen searched with the keyword "tax" on the desktop. The employees were allowed to leave office only after the inspection was over.

Income Tax sources also said they have asked the BBC's finance department for details of balance sheets and accounts.

The Income Tax Department, however, explained their activities as a "survey" linked to alleged diversion of profits and irregularities in transfer pricing. Its timing was questioned by the opposition, the Editor's Guild and a chunk of the civil society.

Last month, two BBC documentaries – especially one critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat riots, and the other on the current status of the minorities in India -- generated huge controversy recently.

The government had criticised the BBC for what it called wrong and prejudiced reportage on the Gujarat violence.

It also attempted to ban online access to the films and their viewing and the opposition and a section of students circulated links to watch the films and also held huge, public screenings.

The phones and laptops were handed to employees in the evening.

The BBC, which said it was "fully cooperating" with the tax authorities, said in the evening that all its employees were "safe". .

The BBC will continue to support them and hope that this is resolved as soon as possible, the organisation said.