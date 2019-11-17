At All-Party Meet, Opposition Flags Economy, Detentions In Kashmir

PM Modi with opposition leaders at all-party meeting.

The opposition today flagged several key issues including economy, unemployment and the continued detention of Kashmiri leaders at the all-party meeting ahead of parliament's winter session that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Winter Session, which will continue till December 13, begins tomorrow.

"Farooq Abdullah has been illegally kept under detention. He should be allowed to attend the parliament session," Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters after the meeting. He also said the party has reiterated its call to allow P Chidambaram, the former union minister who is in jail, to attend the proceedings.

"How can a parliamentarian be detained illegally? He should be allowed to attend Parliament," said Mr Azad, the Leader of Opposition in the upper house, where Mr Abdullah is a member.

Mr Abdullah, 83, has been one of the three former Chief Ministers from Jammu and Kashmir placed under detention since the government's move to end the state's special status granted under Article 370 of the constitution and bifurcate it into two union territories.

The meeting this morning was called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who later said 37 parties had attended it.

PM Modi said the session should be as productive as the last one. "The government is ready to discuss all issues within the framework of rules and procedures of the Houses," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by Prahlad Joshi.

Twenty-seven bills are scheduled to be presented before the house in this session of parliament. The list includes the crucial The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan if they have fled their respective country due to religious persecution.

The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure too but could not push it amid protests by opposition parties, which criticised the bill as discriminatory.

