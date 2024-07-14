At 100 Million, PM Modi Is Most-Followed World Leader On X Today

PM Modi has more followers than all of his political rivals' put together (File)

A 100 million. That's how many people follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X, making him the second most-followed world politician after former US President Barack Obama and the most-followed global leader currently holding office.

In India, he is way ahead of his political rivals - followers of Rahul Gandhi (26.4 million), Arvind Kejriwal (27.5 million), Akhilesh Yadav (19.9 million), Mamata Banerjee (7.4 million), Lalu Yadav (6.3 million), Tejashwi Yadav (5.2 million), and Sharad Pawar (2.9 million) add up to less than 100 million.

The Prime Minister has more followers than Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Neymar Jr (63.6 million), and LeBron James (52.9 million), and is ahead of celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).

PM Modi's X account has seen a mammoth growth of approximately 30 million users over the last three years. His influence extends to YouTube and Instagram, where he has nearly 25 million subscribers and over 91 million followers respectively.

Since joining the platform in 2009, PM Modi has been quite active on the platform, following party workers, supporters, cabinet colleagues, and common people.

Reacting to the milestone achievement, PM Modi posted: A hundred million on X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people's blessings, constructive criticism, and more. Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well."