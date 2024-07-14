'Assured Us Justice': Odisha Raj Bhavan Employee's Wife After Meeting Governor

Governor Raghubar Das assured the victim's family that strict action would be taken

Days after the alleged assault on a Raj Bhavan employee in Odisha by Governor Raghubar Das's son, the Governor took cognizance of the incident and assured justice for the victim and his family.

Baikuntha Pradhan, a Raj Bhavan employee, has alleged that he was assaulted by Governor Raghubar Das's son, Lalit Kumar, along with six other people on the night of July 7.

Mr Pradhan, along with his wife Sayoj, met with the Governor on Friday and shared their views.

Governor Das assured the victim's family that strict action would be taken against those involved in the incident.

In a conversation with ANI on Saturday, Sayoj, wife of Baikuntha Pradhan, said that they were assured by the governor that justice would be served.

"Everyone is aware of what happened on July 7. The governor called us and we met him. He assured us that justice would be given. He said that we are their family," she said.

Earlier on Friday, a complaint was registered regarding the matter at the Sea Beach Police Station in Odisha's Puri.

Baikuntha Pradhan had also written to the Governor. "I, Baikuntha Pradhan, Asst. Section Officer, Parliamentary Affairs Department, currently working on a deployment basis at the Governor's Household, beg to state the following unfortunate and life-threatening incident done by Mr. Lalit Kumar, son of the Honourable Governor of Odisha, and others (a total of six persons) on the night of July 7, 2024, at Raj Bhavan, Puri," read the letter.

Baikuntha Pradhan further alleged that Lalit Kumar had been threatening him. "Mr Lalit Kumar kept on saying that if they murdered me, nobody could save me, neither the Comptroller nor anybody else," he claimed.

Baikuntha Pradhan has demanded that the accused be brought to justice.

"In view of the facts stated above, I request that you earnestly give me justice and bring the culprit to book as I received bodily injuries, was severely humiliated, and lost human dignity, for which I will remain highly obliged to you," he wrote in the letter to the Governor.