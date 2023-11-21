Probe Agency Seizes Assets Worth Rs 752 Crore Of Company Linked To Gandhis

Property worth Rs 90 crore belonging to Young Indian -- the company linked to Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi -- has been attached by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to its investigation into the National Herald case. The attached property includes the National Herald Houses in Delhi and Mumbai and Nehru Bhavan in Lucknow. Sources said the overall value of properties seized belonging to Associated Journals is 752 crore.

The Central agency is investigating an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

"ED has issued an order to provisionally attach properties worth Rs. 751.9 Crore in a money-laundering case investigated under the PMLA, 2002," the ED said in a pot on X, formerly Twitter.

"Investigation revealed that M/s. Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties spread across many cities of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow to the tune of Rs. 661.69 Crore and M/s. Young Indian (YI) is in possession of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 90.21 Crore in the form of investment in equity shares of AJL," the post read.

"Reports of attachment of AJL properties by ED reflects their desperation to divert attention from certain defeat in the ongoing elections in each state," posted Congress's Abhishek Singhvi on X.

The Congress has always accused the Centre of misusing central probe agencies for political vendetta, insisting that there is no evidence of money laundering or any monetary exchange.

The case involves allegations of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited -- which ran the newspaper -- by Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

The agency has already questioned Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in this connection.

