Assets 253% Higher Than His Income Found With Odisha Government Staffer

He's been arrested as he couldn't satisfactorily account for the disproportionate assets.

The Vigilance Directorate arrested an additional tehsildar in Odisha's Sundargarh district for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets, officials said on Friday.

The assets include a triple-storey building worth around Rs 1 crore, a double-storey building worth Rs 46 lakh, three residential houses and 21 plots, they said.

Searches were conducted at eight places in Sundargarh on Wednesday following inputs that Kulamani Patel was possessing assets that were amassed illegally.

Movable and immovable assets worth crores of rupees were unearthed in the raids at Kulamani Patel's properties, who is the additional tehsildar of Tangarpali, officials said.

He was found in possession of disproportionate assets 253 per cent higher than his known sources of income. He has been arrested after he could not satisfactorily account for the disproportionate assets.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation is on, officials said.

