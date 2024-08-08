Election Commission Reaches Jammu And Kashmir To Check Poll Preparedness

The Chief Election Commissioner said that people must stay peaceful and united while voting (file).

A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reached Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday to review poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the Union Territory.

Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were part of the delegation apart from CEC Rajiv Kumar in the review visit.

As part of the review process, the ECI delegation will meet with the various stakeholders including officials and leaders of different political parties in the UT.

On June 21, the ECI initiated the preparations for forthcoming State Assembly Elections in the States of Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand with the updation of the electoral rolls in these states w.r.t. July 1, 2024, as the qualifying date.

An ECI release earlier mentioned that the term of the existing Legislative Assemblies in the three states are going to end on November 3 and 26 and January 5, 2025, respectively and elections to these Legislative Assemblies are required to be conducted before the completion of their terms.

As per the release, the ECI directed for the updation of the electoral rolls in J-K witnessing the huge participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections.

CEC Rajiv Kumar in an earlier press conference remarked that "the story of huge participation in Lok Sabha elections by people of J&K is very hopeful and inspiring, showing how eager people are to participate in democracy. People must stay peaceful and united, fulfilling their aspirations and deciding their future and governance. The Commission is excited and gratified to help make this happen and will soon start the Assembly election process in J&K."

Meanwhile, J&K BJP Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi said, "We want the Assembly elections should be held at the earliest. BJP is prepared for the elections. We have certain concerns regarding security and phasing of the elections."

J&K BJP leader Rafiq Wani said, "BJP is completely ready for elections. We are hopeful that like Lok Sabha elections people will take part in Assembly elections also."

