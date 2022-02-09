Assembly Elections Live Updates: BJP, Akhilesh Yadav's Party Release Manifestos For UP Polls

UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Mizoram and Goa are the five states going to polls. (File)

Both BJP and Samajwadi Party released their election manifestos today for the UP assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party on Monday announced that Ms Subhavati Shukla will take on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Gorakhpur Urban constituency in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Ms Shukla's name figured in the list of 24 candidates released by the party yesterday.

With first-phase of polling to be held on February 10, all parties are going all out to woo votes in poll-bound states. Along with Uttar Pradesh, polls are being held in four other states - Punjab, Uttarakhand, Mizoram and Goa.

Ahead of the Punjab polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first virtual rally in the state today. The BJP is fighting the Punjab Assembly polls in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Here are the Live updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

Feb 09, 2022 08:51 (IST) Trinamool Wants Priyanka Gandhi To Be Barred From Campaigning In Goa

Trinamool Congress' Goa unit has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer demanding to prohibit Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from campaigning in the state, alleging that she violated COVID-19 norms during the election campaign in Navelim Assembly constituency on February 7. Trinamool Congress' Goa unit has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer demanding to prohibit Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from campaigning in the state, alleging that she violated COVID-19 norms during the election campaign in Navelim Assembly constituency on February 7. The party has claimed that supporters and leaders of Congress were not wearing face masks, not observing social distancing norms and had gathered in large numbers.

Feb 09, 2022 08:08 (IST) On Last Day Of Campaigns for UP Polls Phase 1, Leaders Give A Final Push

Tuesday was the last day of campaigning for first of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, which will start from Friday. As campaigning ended, top leaders from across parties were seen campaigning in western UP, where people will vote for 58 seats spread across 11 districts. Tuesday was the last day of campaigning for first of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, which will start from Friday. As campaigning ended, top leaders from across parties were seen campaigning in western UP, where people will vote for 58 seats spread across 11 districts. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned in Moradabad, Amroha, Modinagar and Jewar. At his rally in Jewar's Rabupura, he reminded people of BJP's development projects while hitting out at other parties.