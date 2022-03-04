Assembly Elections Live: Second Phase Of Polling In Manipur On Saturday

The first phase of assembly elections to 38 assembly seats in Manipur was held on February 28 while the second phase covering 22 constituencies is scheduled on March 5.

The second phase will see a closely watched contest in 11 constituencies in the hilly areas of the state dominated by the Naga tribe.

The BJP is contesting in all the 11 constituencies in the Naga dominated areas, taking on ally NPF, who are fighting solo, and arch-rival Congress.

On February 28, the first phase of the Manipur assembly polls for 38 seats in five electoral districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur were held. The voter turnout of 88.63 percent was recorded in the first phase as per the Election Commission of India.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

