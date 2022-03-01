Assembly Elections 2022 Updates: Yogi Adityanath Anticipates 'Sixer' In Final Phase Of UP Polls

Election 2022: The counting of votes for all five states going to polls will be held on March 10.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the BJP has attained an inaccessible lead in the first five phases of the ongoing assembly polls and the party is poised well to hit a 'sixer' in the final phases to romp home with 300-plus seats.

On Monday, the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections concluded, with the state recording an average voter turnout of 78.30 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India.

Thirty-eight of the states 60 seats voted amid tight security in the troubled northeastern state of Manipur, where the BJP-led alliance is hoping for a second term in power in a multi-cornered contest.

Besides the BJP and the Congress, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's National People's Party is also in the fray this time, contesting 38 seats.

The day before that, on Sunday, UP went to polls in the fifth phase of its assembly elections, with voting held in 61 constituencies, including Ayodhya.

This phase was crucial for the BJP as the party and its allies won 50 of the 61 seats here in the 2017 elections. A resurgent Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav is the BJP's biggest challenger here.

