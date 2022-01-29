Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Amit Shah's Door-To-Door Campaign In UP Today

Assembly Polls 2022: This is Amit Shah's second public event in Uttar Pradesh in the last three days

As part of his back-to-back visits to poll-bound states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will engage in day-long public events as well as door-to-door campaigns in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur today. This is Mr Shah's second public event in Uttar Pradesh in the last three days that started from Mathura and Greater Noida on Thursday.

The Home Minister will hold effective voter communication in Muzaffarnagar's Sadar constituency and subsequently a door-to-door campaign in the region from 12.30 pm onwards. Mr Shah's third event as a door-to-door campaign will begin from 2.10 pm in Deoband in Saharanpur, near Delhi.

At about 3 pm, the Home Minister will hold effective voter communication in Kota village in the Saharanpur Dehat area. Shah's day-long event will culminate with a door-to-door campaign in the New Shardanagar area in the Saharanpur constituency at 5.30 pm.

The Home Minister's public engagements are significant as Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur, and 40 in Goa will take place on March 10.

Jan 29, 2022 11:10 (IST) There is going to be massive misuse of the postal ballot this time: RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary To NDTV

There is massive misuse being done by the govt - teachers are being made to attend rallies and being sent by the bus loads.

I am informed that there is going to be massive misuse of the postal ballot this time. People must be made aware of this.

Soldiers have told me too that they have been made to vote under the supervision of their seniors. This is going to happen again



The actual vote share when we fought an election with the SP, we saw a significant rise in our vote share.

The BJP won't change - their entire campaign is based on Mandir-Masjid politics, construction of Ram temple, Jinnah, etc.

The BJP does not care about the 20%. Who are these 20%. According to their rhetoric, these are the 20% who cheer for Pakistan, are happy to see India not doing well in a situation, burst crackers when something bad happens to the BJP. So, this is like the BJP's dog whistle.