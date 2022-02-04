Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Hold Virtual Rally In UP, Yogi Adityanath To File Nomination From Gorakhpur

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: It will be PM Modi's second set of digital rallies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a digital rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh said today.

In rally for Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi will digitally address assembly segments from the districts of Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Hapur, the party said.

It will be PM Modi's second set of digital rallies, with the first one having been held on January 31.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today accompany Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when he files his nomination papers from Gorakhpur constituency.

The chief minister will file his nomination papers at 11.40 am.

The first phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh is on February 10, and the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20.

Most of the western Uttar Pradesh constituencies would go to polls in the first three phases. Polls in the state will be held in seven phases in all.

Here Are The LIVE Updates On Assembly Elections 2022:

Feb 04, 2022 10:48 (IST) Conrad Sangma's NPP Announces 42 Candidates In Manipur, 2 BJP MLAs To Switch



Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National Peoples' Party (NPP) today released its third list of candidates for the Manipur assembly polls. The names of nine more candidates were released by Mr Sangma himself, taking the tally of party candidates to 42 this time. Mr Sangma, who reached Imphal today on a four days campaign trail, also launched the party's campaign for Manipur polls where election watchers believe NPP is emerging as the dark horse.

In 2017, the NPP contested only nine seats in which it won four seats and emerged as kingmaker. Without NPP's support, the BJP would not have been able to form a coalition government.



Feb 04, 2022 09:01 (IST) Charanjit Channi's Nephew Arrested By Central Agency Ahead Of Punjab Polls

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew, Bhupendra Singh Honey, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an illegal sand-mining case. The probe agency took Honey into custody yesterday evening and will produce him in a CBI court today.

They said Honey was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late at night.

Last month, ED had seized ₹ 8 crore during a raid at premises belonging to Honey. The raids were made in connection with the illegal sand-mining operations in Punjab.



Feb 04, 2022 09:00 (IST) Yogi Adityanath to file nomination papers from Gorakhpur today, Amit Shah to accompany him

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today accompany Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when he files his nomination papers from Gorakhpur constituency.

The chief minister will file his nomination papers at 11.40 am on Friday.

Prior to this event, Mr Shah who is also one of BJP's star campaigners for UP polls, is scheduled to address a public meeting at 10.50 am at Maharana Pratap Inter College Grounds in Gorakhpur today.

Notably, BJP was the first party in Uttar Pradesh which declared their chief ministerial candidate, CM Adityanath, for the upcoming State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from February 10.

Earlier on January 15, BJP announced that Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls.



