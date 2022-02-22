Assembly Elections 2022 Live: BJP's Double Engine Government Has Laid Foundation For Manipur's Development, Says PM

The next phase of voting in Manipur is scheduled for March 5 (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the work done by the BJP's double engine government has laid the foundation for the development of Manipur over the next 25 years.

Addressing an election rally in Manipur's Heingang, the Prime Minister said that the BJP will again form government in the state.

"In the last 5 years, BJP's double engine government worked towards the overall development of Manipur. You have seen BJP's good governance and good intentions. Our work in the last 5 years has laid the foundation for the next 25 years. You have witnessed BJP's good governance as well as a good intention," said PM Modi.

Taking a dig at Congress, the Prime Minister said that after decades of Congress rule in Manipur, the state has only witnessed only inequality.

"Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. The state has witnessed several governments in the last few decades. After decades of Congress rule, Manipur had got only inequality," he said.

Here are the Live Updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

Feb 22, 2022 14:10 (IST) This Election Will Decide Manipur's Future For Next 25 Years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the BJP's "double-engine" government has laid strong a foundation for Manipur for the next 25 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the BJP's "double-engine" government has laid strong a foundation for Manipur for the next 25 years. Addressing an election rally in Imphal, PM Modi said the stability and peace achieved in the last five years have to be made permanent, urging the people of the Northeastern state to re-elect the BJP government.