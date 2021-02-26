Your Guide To When Bengal, Assam, Others Vote

Elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry will be held from March 27 and the results will be announced on May 2, the Election Commission said today.
Bengal: 294 seats
First phase (30 seats) - March 27
Second phase (30 seats) - April 1
Third phase (31 seats) - April 6
Fourth phase (44 seats) - April 10
Fifth phase (45 seats) - April 17
Sixth phase (43 seats) - April 22
Seventh phase (36 seats) - April 26
Eighth phase (35 seats) - April 29
Assam: 126 seats
First phase - March 27
Second phase - April 1
Third phase - April 6
Tamil Nadu (234 seats) - April 6
Puducherry (30 seats) - April 6
Kerala (140 seats) - April 6
Counting - May 2