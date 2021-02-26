Your Guide To When Bengal, Assam, Others Vote

Counting of votes for all 5 states will be held on May 2 (Representational)

Elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry will be held from March 27 and the results will be announced on May 2, the Election Commission said today.

Bengal: 294 seats

First phase (30 seats) - March 27

Second phase (30 seats) - April 1

Third phase (31 seats) - April 6

Fourth phase (44 seats) - April 10

Fifth phase (45 seats) - April 17

Sixth phase (43 seats) - April 22

Seventh phase (36 seats) - April 26

Eighth phase (35 seats) - April 29

Assam: 126 seats

First phase - March 27

Second phase - April 1

Third phase - April 6

Tamil Nadu (234 seats) - April 6

Puducherry (30 seats) - April 6

Kerala (140 seats) - April 6

Counting - May 2