Elections 2021 LIVE: West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Head To Polls This Month

Assembly Elections 2021 Latest Updates: Polls will be held from March 27. (Representational)

Elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry will be held from March 27 and the results will be announced on May 2, the Election Commission has said. Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Bengal will vote in eight phases, March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Tamil Nadu and Kerala will vote in a single round on April 6. Puducherry will also vote on the same day. Assam will vote on March 27, April 1 and April 6. More than 18 crore are eligible to vote in these elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

Bengal is hurtling towards the most high-stakes battle of all with the two-time Chief Minister facing a tough challenge from the BJP. Her Trinamool Congress has been losing leaders - including her most trusted strategists -- to the BJP and the bleed hasn't stopped. She also accuses the BJP of using central agencies to hound her party men with multiple investigations.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK will face its first state election since the death of its charismatic and powerful leader J Jayalalithaa. The opposition DMK-Congress swept the 2019 national election and hopes to continue its good run. The BJP, never a big player in Tamil Nadu, has more expectations from neighbouring Puducherry, which was placed under President's Rule after the Congress government collapsed.

Here are the Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates:

Mar 18, 2021 17:47 (IST) This is Assam Congress's official song & it is all set to send waves of positivity & hope, touching every single person with the idea of an empowered future that lies ahead for them through our 5 guarantees!#Congressor5Guaranteepic.twitter.com/FZAd0H3TzP - Jitendra Singh Alwar (@JitendraSAlwar) March 18, 2021

Mar 18, 2021 17:29 (IST) Congress can go to any extent to mislead people, garner votes: PM Modi in Assam

Lashing out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the grand old party can go to any extent to mislead people and garner votes.

Addressing his first election rally in Assam after the announcement of poll dates, the PM said the Congress is moving around with "tala-chabi" (poll symbol of AIUDF) in the state, even as some of its workers were opposed to the idea. "The Congress has become so weak that it can align with any outfit and mislead people for the sake of getting votes," he said.

Mar 18, 2021 17:10 (IST) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases a list of candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of #WestBengalElections2021pic.twitter.com/yzlo3otLfz - ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

Mar 18, 2021 17:00 (IST) Actor Arun Govil joins BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJPpic.twitter.com/eiI1aCdRRt - BJP (@BJP4India) March 18, 2021

Mar 18, 2021 16:52 (IST) Bengal Election 2021: PM Modi Responds To Mamata Banerjee's Dare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today as he raised the poll pitch ahead of the eight-phased assembly elections in the state. The Prime Minister used the Trinamool Congress's election slogan - "Khela Hobe (game on)" - and took a swipe at the ruling party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today as he raised the poll pitch ahead of the eight-phased assembly elections in the state. The Prime Minister used the Trinamool Congress's election slogan - "(game on)" - and took a swipe at the ruling party.

Mar 18, 2021 16:49 (IST) "Name Your Chief Minister": Trinamool's Derek O'Brien Asks BJP

The Trinamool Congress responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blistering attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of elections that begin later this month with a simple challenge: Name your Chief Ministerial candidate. "You destructive party, I want to ask the PM only one question. Who is your Chief Ministerial candidate? We have Mamata Banerjee. Why can't you name one? You know why? Because if you name A, B and C will revolt. I challenge you. Name your Chief Minister," Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien said.

From Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, to new recruit and movie star Mithun Chakraborty and a slew of prominent Trinamool Congress defectors have all stoked wild speculation about who will be Chief Minister if the party wins these elections.