After Drubbing, Bengal Minister Says Congress Should Merge With Trinamool

Assembly election results 2022: This is the right time to merge, a Trinammol leader said.

After a humiliating defeat for Congress in the five state assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress has suggested the grand old party should merge with the Trinamool Congress. The Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party and was reduced to leading in just two seats in the politically vital Uttar Pradesh while the BJP has retained UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. In Goa, the TMC ally MGP is set to win a few seats and play kingmaker in the coastal state while the Congress has suffered significant losses here as well.

"I cannot understand why such an old party like the Congress, we were also part of it, is being wiped out. Congress should merge with the TMC. This is the right time. Then nationally, with the principles of (MK) Gandhi and Subhash (Chadra Bose), we can fight against the principles of (Nathuram)Godse," said Firhad Hakim, Transport Minister of West Bengal.