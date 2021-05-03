Assembly Election Results 2021 Updates: Mamata Banerjee Wins Bengal; DMK Tamil Nadu; Left Kerala; BJP Keeps Assam

Assembly Election Results 2021: Mamata Banerjee on Sunday won a spectacular victory in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee on Sunday won a spectacular victory in Bengal, defeating the BJP in elections in the middle of a raging pandemic. The Chief Minister, however, lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. "I accept the verdict in Nandigram - it is not a big deal. Don't worry," she said.

The Election Commission has rejected the Trinamool Congress's appeal for a recount of votes at Nandigram, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had faced her aide-turned-arch rival Suvendu Adhikari. The Returning Officer has said that the result will be officially declared after the VVPAT slips are tallied with the votes on the Electronic Voting Machines. After a day of yo-yo competition. the results on Sunday evening indicated that the Chief Minister had lost to Mr Adhikari by 1,736 votes in the contest that was the centrepiece of the assembly election in the state.

The BJP party office in Arambag was set ablaze on Sunday evening as the Trinamool Congress inched towards a huge victory in the assembly elections, reopening allegations of violence by the ruling party. The BJP leaders and workers tweeted the video, alleging that Trinamool has unleashed violence on their workers elsewhere as well.



Here are the 2021 Updates on election results:

May 03, 2021 09:34 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Result: Swearing-In Ceremony Will Be Simple, Says DMK Chief MK Stalin



Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the swearing in ceremony of the new government led by his party would be simple, DMK president MK Stalin said in Chennai on Sunday. Mr Stalin, who spoke to reporters after paying floral tributes in the mausoleum of his father and late party patriarch "Kalaignar" M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach said the date of the swearing-in ceremony would be made known soon.

May 03, 2021 09:19 (IST) Bengal Results To Impact UP Assembly Poll, 2024 General Election: Yashwant Sinha



Trinamool Congress vice-president Yashwant Sinha on Sunday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah following the outcome of West Bengal assembly poll. He also demanded the resignations of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and its Bengal president Dilip Ghosh.

May 03, 2021 09:15 (IST) BJP Will Continue To Work For Dream Of "Sonar Bangla": JP Nadda



With the hard work of party workers, the BJP has been established as the main opposition party in West Bengal and it will continue to take spread its ideology and work for the dream of "Sonar Bangla", party president JP Nadda said on Sunday. Mr Nadda said the party heartily respects the mandate of the people of Bengal and expresses its gratitude to them.