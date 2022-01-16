Assembly Election 2022 Updates: BJP To Finalise Candidates For Uttarakhand Polls Today

Assembly Elections 2022: 5 states will vote over seven phases starting February 10. (File)

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest next month's Assembly election from the Gorakhpur (Urban constituency), the BJP said Saturday afternoon, as it released its first list of candidates. Voting for the Gorakhpur (Urban) seat will be on March 3 - the sixth and penultimate phase.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said Saturday that his political outfit - the Azad Samaj Party - would not ally with the Samajwadi Party for next month's Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav "does not want the support of Dalits", Mr Azad told reporters.

In Punjab, former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today, a day after snapping his 50-year-old ties with the Congress.

Mayawati's BSP also announced their first list of 53 candidates for the UP elections.

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

Here are the Updates on the Assembly Election 2022:

Jan 16, 2022 08:51 (IST) UP Assembly Polls 2022: Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Ramveer Upadhyay Joins BJP

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, former State Cabinet Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Ramveer Upadhyay on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Agra.

The BSP MLA's son, Chirag Upadhyay told reporters, "My father has joined BJP. We will make the BJP retain power in the state. My father has applied for a ticket from the Sadabad constituency in the Hathras district but it is upon the party to decide."