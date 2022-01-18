Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: AAP Announces Bhagwant Mann As Its Punjab Chief Minister Candidate

Assembly Elections 2022: 5 states will vote over seven phases starting February 10. (File)

Bhagwant Mann is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal announced today after an unusual televote in which people were asked to phone in their choice.

Bhagwant Mann received more than 93 per cent of the votes received through phone and WhatsApp, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal told reporters.

Mr Kejriwal had last week released a phone number and asked the people of Punjab to tell them who they want to see as AAP's candidate for the top job. At the same press conference, he had said that the party was keen to give the responsibility to two-time MP Bhagwant Mann, but he himself suggested the idea of asking for people's choice.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20, the Election Commission said Monday. The date has been changed from February 14 after political parties requested the Election Commission to factor in Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations.

Meanwhile, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders will meet in Goa today to discuss a pre-poll alliance between the two parties in the coastal state for the next month's assembly elections, the Sharad Pawar-led outfit said on Monday.

The two Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies in Maharashtra are contemplating an alliance in Goa after the Congress declined to have seat adjustments with them for the February 14 polls to the 40-member assembly.

Jan 18, 2022 13:12 (IST) Priyanka Gandhi Targets UP Government Over Education, Employment

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the issues of employment and education, and urged the youth to stick to this agenda in the upcoming assembly polls. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the issues of employment and education, and urged the youth to stick to this agenda in the upcoming assembly polls. Citing a media report, Ms Gandhi said that in Uttar Pradesh, 16.5 lakh youth lost their jobs in the last five years and four crore people gave up hope of jobs.

Jan 18, 2022 12:43 (IST) UP Polls: Samajwadi Party's National Secretary Booked For Violating Covid Norms

An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary Abhishek Mishra and others for taking out a bike rally in the Hasanganj area without permission and violating COVID norms, reported ANI.

The FIR was registered at the Hasanganj police station on January 16 after a video of the rally went viral on social media. FIR registered against six people including Mr Mishra in violation of prohibitory orders and breaching COVID-19 protocols under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188, 269 and Epidemic Act.

Jan 18, 2022 11:57 (IST) Amid Punjab Tussle, Congress Video Stars Chief Minister Channi

In the video, Mr Sood is seen saying "a person who is forced into the job is the real CM, he shouldn't have to project himself as the candidate. Like a backbencher being chosen and told that you deserve this, that person can change the country," he said, followed by a montage of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's visuals with dramatic background music pitching him as the man for the CM's job.

Jan 18, 2022 11:27 (IST) 8 Candidates Across Parties File Nominations From UP's Mathura Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Eight candidates from across parties, including a sitting minister, filed their nomination papers on Monday for four assembly constituencies in the district, a senior government official here said. Eight candidates from across parties, including a sitting minister, filed their nomination papers on Monday for four assembly constituencies in the district, a senior government official here said. "Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and former minister Tejpal Singh, who had contested earlier against each other, filed their nomination papers from Chhata assembly constituency," Navneet Singh Chahal District Magistrate Mathura said.