Charanjit Channi Chief Minister Candidate? Buzz Over Congress Video

The video clip is being seen as a snub to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

A video shared by the Congress party on its Twitter handle has triggered speculation as to who will be the Chief Ministerial face of the party in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. In what is being seen as a snub to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has aggressively tried to position himself as the CM face, the grand old party has posted a 36-second video clip with actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood saying that "the real CM" would be one who is forced to sit in the chair and does not have to aggressively advertise their own capability.

In the video, Mr Sood is seen saying "a person who is forced into the job is the real CM, he shouldn't have to project himself as the candidate. Like a backbencher being chosen and told that you deserve this, that person can change the country," he said, followed by a montage of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's visuals with dramatic background music pitching him as the man for the CM's job.

Mr Channi is a member of the Scheduled Caste community which comprises 32 per cent of the state's population. He is a three-time MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly Constituency of Punjab. He won assembly elections in 2007, 2012, and 2017. Notably, Mr Channi had also served as the leader of opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from 2015 to 2016.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20, the Election Commission said today. The date has been changed from February 14 after political parties requested the Election Commission to factor in Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations.

Election results will be declared on March 10.

