Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi To Address Rallies In Telangana: Live Updates

Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi will both address rallies in Telanagana. (File)

Days ahead of state elections in Rajasthan and Telanagana, top leaders from across parties hold last leg of campaigning. In the list of rallies today, Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi will address election rallies in Telanagana. KCR is also scheduled to address 6 rallies in the state. Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Rajasthan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his Telangana campaigning on Sunday stirred up a controversy by issuing a warning against AIMIM All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimee) leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi have exchanged several personal attacks with one another during their extensive campaigning in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan and Telanagana will vote on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 11.

Here are the live updates on the assembly elections: