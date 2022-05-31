Assam Teacher Gets Life Sentence For Sexually Abusing Minor Student

The accused had allegedly sexually abused a minor inside the school premise in 2018.

A local court in Assam's Goalpara district has awarded life imprisonment to a private school teacher for sexually abusing a minor girl student.

The Special Court of Goalpara on Monday passed a judgment for life imprisonment to Humayun Kabir who is a teacher at a private school located at Goalpara town.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

According to the reports, the accused had allegedly sexually abused a minor inside the school premise in 2018.

Following the incident, the family members of the girl student had lodged a complaint at Goalpara Sadar police station and a case was registered.

Advocate Sanjay Sarma said that the Special Judge Court of Sharmila Bhuyan passed the final judgment in connection with the sexual molestation case which was registered at Goalpara Sadar police station in 2018.

"The court has awarded life imprisonment to the accused person and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, and in case of default of payment, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for a further period of one year under the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act," Mr Sarma said.

