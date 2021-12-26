Assam Students Union Gets Legal Notice From Cops Over Bandh Call

AASU members have denied the allegations.

Dibrugarh superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra today served a legal notice to All Assam Students' Union (AASU) General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah for calling a 24-hours Dibrugarh bandh.

AASU had called the bandh after their members were arrested by the Dibrugarh police for allegedly assaulting members of the BJP-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

The Dibrugarh SP ordered the student organisation to withdraw the bandh saying that it might create disturbance to "the community at large and even breach of the security law and order". The order declared the bandh illegal and constitutional, citing previous judgements.

On December 24, 11 candidates of the ABVP won the college elections in Dibru College. 13 candidates had contested in the elections.

"After our candidates won the elections, we started celebrating but some AASU members came and started attacking us. One of our members sustained a serious injury on his head and was admitted to a hospital. The AASU members attacked us with dao and knives. They threatened us with dire consequences," said an ABVP member.



"On Saturday, one ABVP member Jyotishmoy Gogoi was picked up by AASU and they assaulted him. They picked him up and took him to their office. Dibrugarh police rescued Jyotishmoy and picked up AASU members from their office," an ABVP member said.

AASU members have denied the allegations and said that ABVP members attacked first.

The situation was tense in Dibrugarh for the last two days following the clash between the two groups.