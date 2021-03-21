Assam Students' Body Withdraws Tea Garden Bandh Call On Monday

The matter of tea garden workers' daily wage is now pending with the Gauhati High Court.

The Assam Tea Tribe Students' Association (ATTSA) has withdrawn its tea garden bandh on Monday.

The ATTSA called for the bandh demanding an increase of the tea garden workers' daily wage to Rs 351.

However, the matter of tea garden workers' daily wage is now pending with the Gauhati High Court after the tea garden owners filed petition in court.

"We have decided to withdraw the bandh because the matter was in the Gauhati High Court. As of now, we have decided to postpone the bandh," a tea tribe leader said.

The Assam Cabinet announced to increase the wage of the tea garden workers to Rs 217 which the association has opposed.

The ATTSA organised a general meeting at Bokakhat in the Golaghat district on Saturday to discuss the matter.

After the meeting, the Association decided to withdraw the bandh on Monday.

"We have filed a petition demanding that the daily wage of the tea garden workers in Assam should be increased to Rs 351," President of ATTSA Dhiraj Gowala said.