Assam Steps Up Security At Jail Where Khalistani Leader's Aides Are Kept

Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run for the last five days. (File)

The stakes are high, coming amid a crackdown on Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his supporters. Even as the 30-year-old radical preacher continues to be on the run for the last five days, seven of his aides have been arrested and shifted from Punjab to Dibrugarh central jail in BJP-ruled Assam.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh district Biswajit Pegu on Wednesday said there's a multi-tier security cover in and around the Central jail of Dibrugarh.

Dibrugarh Central jail is one of the oldest prisons in northeast India. It is heavily fortified and was used to hold top militants during the peak of ULFA militancy in Assam.

"Seven people were brought to Dibrugarh under NSA and lodged in Central jail, Dibrugarh. We have made tight security arrangements in the jail to thwart any kinds of eventualities. Several layers of Security in cell where the Amarjitpal aides are lodged. It's a Centre and State coordination. The security system for NSA detainees is different compared to other prisoners," the Deputy Commissioner told media.

News agency PTI reported that a team of elite black panther commandos have been entrusted with securing the outer perimeter of the jail. The CRPF, Assam Police personnel and prison guards have taken up the responsibility of inner security. The entire outer boundary of the jail has been fitted with CCTVs.

Apart from pro-Khalistani leader Harjeet Singh, Amritpal Singh's uncle, two more associates Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal and Gurinder Pal Singh were flown to Assam on Tuesday.

Earlier, four members of Waris Punjab De - the Amrtipal Singh-led outfit whose stated objective is to fight for the "rights of Punjab" - were flown to Dibrugarh in upper Assam and kept in Dibrugarh jail on Sunday.

The four detainees are Daljeet Kalsi, Basant Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala and Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke.

They have been charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), which allows the police to detain suspects in any prison across the country. An Indian Air Force aircraft was used to transport the accused.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police has launched a massive manhunt against the 'Waris Punjab De' group members in the state. Over 100 people have been arrested.

The 'top secret' action was a coordinated effort between Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab, the Centre, and BJP-governed Assam, say officials.