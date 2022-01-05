Assam Rifles Soldier Killed, Another Injured In Manipur Blast

A case has been registered in connection with this incident. (Representational)

An Assam Rifles soldier was killed and another injured when two powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were detonated at Lilong Usoipokpi Sangomsang in Thoubal district on Wednesday, the police said.

The blasts took place when troops of the 16 battalion of the Assam Rifles were patrolling in the hilly area of the southern part of the state and few para-military soldiers were resting near a water supply pump, the police said.

Thirty-year-old Rifleman L Wangchu from Arunachal Pradesh died on the sport after the explosion, while 28-year-old Pinku Das from Tripura suffered injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Superintendent of Police H Jogeshchandra told media that the IED was found at a spot where jawans normally patrol near a reservoir of the Sangomsang Water Supply works.

A case has been registered in connection with this incident. Further details are awaited.

Wednesday's IED blasts are the fourth such detonations in 50 days in Manipur, though no one has been arrested so far. Also, no terrorist outfit or any inimical group has claimed responsibility for the blasts yet.

The earlier three incidents on November 18, December 15 and 29 last year also occurred in the early hours, but no one was injured in those explosions, though properties were damaged.

Security forces, including the army and Assam Rifles, are on high alert, especially after the deadliest terror attack in the region on November 13 in which an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and son, and four personnel of the para-military force were killed in Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar.

Months ahead of the Assembly elections in Manipur, terror activities have increased in the northeastern state, forcing the authorities to ask the security forces to intensify vigil in the sensitive and vulnerable areas.

Elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March this year, along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

(With inputs from PTI)