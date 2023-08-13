Assam Rifles, Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 1 Crore In Tripura, 2 Arrested

Assam Rifles Battalion apprehended two persons and seized 257 kg marijuana with approximate cost of Rs 1 crore in in Dhalai District, Tripura on Friday, officials informed through a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, an Assam Rifles team launched a joint operation with police representatives from Ambassa Police Station from general area Ambassa, under Ambassa PS, Dhalai District, Tripura.

The apprehended individuals along with seized contents were handed over to Ambassa police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Kamalpur police station seized 23 grams of drugs worth over Rs 9.2 lakhs and apprehended a person in Tripura's Dhalai district, officials informed through a statement.

Based on a tip-off, an Assam Rifles team of Radhanagar Battalion launched a joint operation with a team from Kamlapur police station in the general area of Erarpar Bazar.

During the operation, the joining team apprehended one person and recovered 23 grams of grade-1 heroin worth approximately 9.2 lakhs from his possession, as per the statement.