Assam Rifles Soldier Injured In Twin Blasts In Nagaland's Phek District

An Assam Rifles convoy was on its way from Kiphire district when the twin blasts happened (File Photo)

An Assam Rifles soldier was injured in twin Improvised Explosive Device or IED blasts triggered by NSCN(K) insurgents in Phek district of Nagaland, an officer of the paramilitary force said.



The blasts took place near Akhegwo village when a road opening party of the paramilitary force was providing security for the passage of an Assam Rifles convoy at 3 pm yesterday, he said.



The Assam Rifles soldier suffered splinter injuries on his chest and leg in the blasts, which took place within a gap of some time, he said.



He was immediately evacuated to the Army Hospital in Jorhat, where his condition is stated to be stable, he said.



