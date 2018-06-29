Assam Rifles Soldier Injured In Twin Blasts In Nagaland's Phek District

An Assam Rifles jawan was injured in twin IED blasts triggered by NSCN(K) insurgents in Phek district of Nagaland, an Assam Rifles officer said.

All India | | Updated: June 29, 2018 12:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Assam Rifles Soldier Injured In Twin Blasts In Nagaland's Phek District

An Assam Rifles convoy was on its way from Kiphire district when the twin blasts happened (File Photo)

Kohima: 

An Assam Rifles soldier was injured in twin Improvised Explosive Device or IED blasts triggered by NSCN(K) insurgents in Phek district of Nagaland, an officer of the paramilitary force said.

The blasts took place near Akhegwo village when a road opening party of the paramilitary force was providing security for the passage of an Assam Rifles convoy at 3 pm yesterday, he said.

The Assam Rifles soldier suffered splinter injuries on his chest and leg in the blasts, which took place within a gap of some time, he said.

He was immediately evacuated to the Army Hospital in Jorhat, where his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

The Assam Rifles convoy was coming from Kiphire district. The NSCN(K) has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others suffered injuries in an ambush by terrorists of the same outfit near Aboi in Mon district on June 17.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Assam Rifles JawanIED blastNSCN (K)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilHIVMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................