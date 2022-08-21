4 Hour Internet Shutdown In Assam. Reason: To Prevent Cheating In An Exam

Assam Recruitment Exam: The exam is part of the largest recruitment drive in the state.

As candidates are set to appear for a major recruitment exam in Assam to fill 27,000 government posts in various departments, the state government has suspended mobile internet services around examination centres during the hours of the exam to prevent candidates from cheating.

The exam is part of the largest recruitment drive in the state for which around 14 lakh students will appear.

Internet services won't be available in all districts where the exam is being conducted, the government said.

Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed as tight security arrangements have been made in every examination centre, the government added.

As part of the rules, candidates as well as the invigilators are barred from carrying mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets into the examination centres. The centre-in-charge in each examination centre has been directed to video graph the examination centre.

Ahead of the examination, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners and other officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams. During the meeting the chief minister told the officials that there should be no complacency while conducting the exam.

The first phase of the examination for filling Grade-III and Grade-IV posts is being held today, followed by August 28 and September 11.