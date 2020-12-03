Assam Polls 2021: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In State To Boost Pracharaks' Morale

Manipur and Nagaland are also part of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's travel plans as of now.

Ahead of the 2021 legislative assembly polls in Assam, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is taking stock of the "political and social" situation in the northeastern state.

For this, Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak or chief of the Hindu nationalist organisation, has been camping in Assam since Tuesday as part of his seven-day visit to the region. Besides Assam, he will be traveling to neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, too, RSS sources said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, cabinet ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Parimal Suklabaidya, and state BJP president Ranjit Kumar Dass, are expected to meet Mr Bhagwat during his stay in Assam, BJP sources said.

Till December 5, Mr Bhagwat would also be meeting RSS pracharaks - not only those from Assam but also other northeastern states, besides BJP functionaries.

A series of close-door meetings have already been held; a few more have been scheduled, BJP sources said.

While Manipur and Nagaland are also part of Mr Bhagwat's travel plans, things may change since this time Assam is the key focus area with the legislative polls a mere six months away in April 2021.

The BJP has already begun laying groundwork for its campaign. For instance, it has reached out to the sizeable tea tribe community in the state with the promise of developing educational infrastructure in tea gardens. The state government has also decided to reserve 10 per cent seats in government colleges in tea garden belts of the state, he said.

From the northeast, Mr Bhagwat will proceed to Bihar, sources added.