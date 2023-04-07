Assam Police Stops Wagon R With 4 Men. They Were Carrying 386 ATM Cards

The four men were arrested after a raid was conducted by the Assam police. (Representational)

As many as 386 ATM cards were seized from four men in Assam's Morigaon district on Friday that were allegedly being used to illegally withdraw money, police said.

The four people, identified as Masud Ahmed(27), Mubarak Hussain(34), Saddam Hussain(29), and Taskir Ahmed(24), were arrested after a raid, they added.

"Once we received information about the illegal money withdrawal, an operation was immediately launched. We stopped a Maruti Suzuki WagonR car in which four people were travelling. 386 Central Bank Of India ATM cards were recovered from their possession along with Rs 40,925 in cash,” Samiran Baishya, Additional Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district said.

After preliminary investigation, police have found that the men withdrew cash using these ATM cards from the Nagaon area, he added

"Our investigation is at a preliminary stage. We are still verifying where they have acquired the ATM cards from,” the senior police officer said.