Assam Police Rescue 5 Chimpanzees, Arrest 2

Assam police yesterday night rescued five wild chimpanzees from a vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Police have arrested two persons who were in the vehicle.

The two accused are from Manipur's Thoubal and have been identified as Md Hobibur Rahman and Md Zanab Khan.

John Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bokajan Sub-Division told ANI that, while performing Naka checking duty at Dilai Tiniali, the police team had intercepted a vehicle.

"The vehicle was coming from Dimapur of Nagaland towards Guwahati and during the search of the vehicle we had recovered five chimpanzees. We have apprehended two persons namely Md Hobibur Rahman and Md Zanab Khan of Manipur's Thoubal district and also seized the vehicle along with five Chimpanzees," he said.

"After that, we handed over the apprehended persons along with all the seized items to the Assistant Conservator of Forest, I/C Manja Range, Karbi Anglong, East Division for taking necessary action," police officials further said.