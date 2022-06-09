Assam Police Launches Special Cells For Women In 10 Districts

The special cells have come up in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and several other districts in Assam.

Assam, which has one of the highest case load of crime against women, has launched "Special Cells for Women and Community Approach" for 10 police stations.

The special cells have come up in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Kamrup (Rural), Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which signed a MoU with Government of Assam represented by Assam Police, Home Department and Department of Social Welfare, will be manning these Special Cells through social workers, counsellors and state coordinators. Experienced and trained counsellors have been selected and specialized training has been imparted to them.

These special cells will create space for women to receive emotional and social support through quality psychological, social and legal services from professional full-time social workers, within the criminal justice system framework. The violence survivors' needs and concerns will be addressed within a facilitative environment. These Special Cells will operate from Sadar Police Stations of the above districts.

TISS has further collaborated with US Agency for International Development's MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership: India-Yash led by Jhpiego and Child in Need Institute (CINI) to operate these special cells for a period of two years.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police BJ Mahanta assured that Assam Police is determined to fight against crime against women and children and effectively combat the gender-based violence.

He also stressed the need for a multidisciplinary approach to tackle this menace - police, NGOs, Social Welfare Department and Home Department and other stakeholders need to work together to address the issue.