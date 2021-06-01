Assam Plans Priority Vaccination For Eminent People With Doorstep Service

A special vaccination drive for noted personalities comes into force from today. (File)

Following the deaths of several eminent personalities in the second wave of COVID-19, the Assam health department has asked all district authorities to prepare lists of dignitaries in order to provide fast-track delivery of vaccines and other assistances.

The month-long special drive will be to inoculate those who brought laurels to the state, stated a letter sent to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) from the principal secretary of the state health department.

"You are aware that we have many distinguished persons residing in our state who have contributed immensely for bringing name and fame to the state in the field of arts/culture/literature/language/sport etc. Further, many of them may be senior citizens with mobility issues and may be suffering from critical illness or maybe having co-morbidities which might prevent them from getting vaccinated for COVID-19," read the letter.

Previously, the government was against door-to-door vaccination mainly citing a lack of adequate health setup to tackle cases of adverse effects of the vaccine. But the health department has relaxed norms to prioritize the vaccination of such personalities. The micro plan has been mulled to conduct special drives at their homes.

Senior health officials in all the districts have been asked to arrange vehicles, ambulances, and mobile medical units to carry out the drive.

"Such vehicles should have all essential medical equipment and manpower to manage and transport the beneficiary in case of any AEFI," read the order.

The health department, however, cautioned that in order to avoid vaccination wastage, route maps should be prepared and beneficiaries are to be grouped in multiples of 10 or 20.