Opposition Anger In Parliament Over Assam Draft Citizens' List

Highlights

Anger over a draft citizens' list in Assam that leaves out over 40 lakh people stalled parliament today as the Rajya Sabha adjourned within minutes and the opposition protested loudly in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress put in notice to discuss the National Register of Citizens or NRC in the Lok Sabha.

Before the day's business started, opposition parties protested outside parliament carrying placards that said: "Why are Indian citizens left out of NRC."

The National Register of Citizens is being updated for the first time since 1951 to recognize Indian citizens living in Assam and identify those who entered the state from Bangladesh.

The government has asserted that the draft is not final; all those missing from the citizens' list will receive a letter and will be given a fair chance to produce proof of their citizenship between August 30 and September 28.

The Home Ministry as well as the BJP-led Assam government assured that there would be no arrests or deportations now until all the claims were verified.

The Congress and the Trinamool Congress accuse the government of a "divide and rule" policy and targeting Assam's Muslim population on the pretext of identifying Bangladeshi migrants.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had urged opposition parties not to politicise the NRC and cause panic. "Even someone whose name is not on the list can approach the foreigner's tribunal. No coercive action will be taken against anyone; hence there is no need for anyone to panic," the minister said.