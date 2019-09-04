2 Police Complaints Against Assam Citizens List Incharge For Exclusions

Two FIRs have been filed against Prateek Hajela - one in Guwahati, one in Dibrugarh

Days after the final National Register of Citizens list was published, at least two police complaints have been filed against the NRC coordinator of Assam Prateek Hajela. One FIR has been filed against the IAS officer in Guwahati, the other has been filed in Dibrugarh, police sources have confirmed.

The first complaint has been filed by The Asom Garia-Maria Yuba Chhatra Parishad, a youth organisation of indigenous Muslims of Assam. In the complaint, they have brought charges against Mr Hajela of producing an "expensive, farcical document" that left out many indigenous people.

"The final NRC is a farce and a waste of time and resources. It is full of anomalies with three members of a family in and two members out, armed forces personnel excluded, one son in and another out despite using the same legacy data. This shouldn't have happened at least to the original inhabitants of the state," the organisation alleged in the FIR.

The complaint in Dibrugarh against Mr Hajela has been registered by Chandar Mazumdar, a member of the All India Legal Aid Forum. He has accused Mr Hajela of "deliberately" excluding him and his family from the NRC.

"I am a bonafide citizen and my parents settled in Dibrugarh in 1947. I have legacy data dated back to 1951 NRC, yet I am out. How can this be? This is deliberate and I hold Hajela responsible for this," Mr Mazumdar alleged in his complaint.

NRC sources added that an official statement will come in after they know the sections in the FIR.

Over 19 lakh people will have to prove their citizenship after they were left out of the Assam National Register of Citizens or NRC that was published on August 31, an exercise aimed at identifying legal residents and moving out illegal immigrants from the state. Around 3.11 crore have been included in the list. This is the second such list published in the country after 1951.

