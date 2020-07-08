Court Orders Guwahati Jail To Test Activist, 2 Aides For COVID-19

Assam activist Akhil Gogoi was arrested in a case linked to protests against the CAA

A court of the National Investigation Agency or NIA has directed Guwahati central jail authorities to immediately arrange for COVID-19 test for Assam activist Akhil Gogoi and two of his aides.

They are lodged at the central jail in Guwahati for the last few months in connection with a case linked to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The interim order from the NIA court came after Mr Gogoi's lawyers approached the court with a petition asking for immediate tests. They said the health condition of Mr Gogoi and his aides was getting so bad that they could not even appear for hearing via video conference.

The petition said Mr Gogoi and his two aides are suffering from fever, cough and body pain, which are considered symptoms of COVID-19.

Guwahati central jail has reported at least two COVID-19 cases.

Mr Gogoi's wife Geetashree Tamuly had also raised the issue on social media two days ago.

The court directed the jail authorities to get medical treatment for all the three prisoners and also to send a report of their health status.