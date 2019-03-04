'Red Eyes Of Terrorists Will Be Pulled Out': Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Red eye of the terrorists will be taken out if they show it to India," the minister said.

Praising Prime Minister Modi's move to retaliate after the Pulwama terror attack, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called for "pulling out the eyes" of the terrorists at a rally in Assam's Tinsukia district.

"There were terror strikes in our country earlier too. But our forces, despite the capability, were not allowed to act because they were not permitted to use their strength," said Mr Sarma.

"After the Pulwama attack in which 40 BSF jawans were martyred, the Indian Air Force went inside Pakistan, bombed selected location and returned. This is the New India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

He said the people need to rally behind the Prime Minister, who is determined to fight against terrorism.

"In new India, no one will cook food using fire wood, no village in the country will be without electricity and the red eye of the terrorists will be taken out if they show it to India," said Mr Sarma said.