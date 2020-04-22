Assam, Meghalaya Hike Taxes On Fuel Amid Global Oil Price Slump

In Assam, the rate of petrol has gone up by Rs 5.85 per litre after the hike. (Representational)

The Assam and Meghalaya governments have increased the taxes on petrol and diesel from today even as global crude oil prices hit record low.

The northeast states have raised the prices in a likely attempt to tide over the financial crisis due to the nationwide lockdown, which has been enforced to contain the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

"Value Added Tax in Assam for diesel will be 23.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 17.45 per litre, whichever is higher. VAT for petrol and other motor spirits will be 32.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 22.63 per litre, whichever is higher, with effect from April 22," the Assam government said in a notification on Tuesday.

In Assam, the rate of petrol has gone up by Rs 5.85 per litre after the hike, taking the new price at RS.77.46 per litre from the previous Rs.71.61 per litre. With a hike of Rs 5.43, a litre of diesel will cost Rs 70.50, according to a government source.

The global oil prices, meanwhile, continued to tumble on Wednesday as the market struggled with a massive crude glut amid a collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Assam's excise department is also considering increasing the tax on liquor to meet the financial exigencies amid the COVID-19 crisis.

