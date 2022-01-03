Assam, Meghalaya Exchange Reports By Regional Committees On Border Dispute

Final decision hopefully in the new few weeks, Conrad Sangma said (file photo)

To solve their long-standing inter-state border dispute, Assam and Meghalaya on Monday exchanged reports submitted by their respective regional committees.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told reporters that a detailed meeting was held with the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong and P Hazarika, who is the minister and chairman of the regional committee from Assam.

"We had a detailed discussion and presentation and exchange of the reports that were made by both the regional committees. Now Assam government has the report made by the Meghalaya government and vice-versa. We have gone through it. Again detailed discussion was also held and I must say it was a very positive discussion," Mr Sangma asserted.

"Because we will be meeting at the chief ministers' level again and that is when we will be coming up with the final outcome and final decision which I hope will be within the next few weeks, we will be able to meet and finalise on the reports and take a final decision at least for the first phase," Mr Sangma said.

He further informed the regional committees of Kamrup district and West Khasi Hills will again meet in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Mr Sangma maintained both the state governments are committed to finding an amicable solution to end the long-pending boundary dispute between the two states.