Assam, Meghalaya Discuss Border Dispute, Other Areas Of Difference

Before taking a final decision on the six areas of difference, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told media that a meeting between the two Chief Ministers today was fruitful but talks had been inconclusive.

"More or less we are almost about to reach agreement in areas that we have already inspected. Now again both the chief ministers have directed to bring out all the detailed reports and thereafter one more meeting will be held between the two CMs," he added.

Mr Tynsong also informed that the two chief ministers will be meeting the Union Home Minister.

"They will be meeting even the Union Home Minister hopefully before January 21. Maybe the final agreement will be made public to both the states of Assam and Meghalaya after they come back," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said out of 12 disputed areas, 6 areas were identified and both the states have agreed to resolved the long border dispute between the states.

"On January 18, we would call an all-party meeting of oppositions and students' organisation to take their opinion before taking a final decision," CM Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.