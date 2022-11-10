Share Teacher Details By December 1, Assam Government Tells Madrasas

Assam madrasas have come under the security scanner, after the arrest of AQIS and ABT operatives

Assam Government has asked all private madrasas in the state to share details about the teachers employed by them and the location of these institutes by December 1, as part of the government's efforts to "deradicalise" madrasas.

The state police held a discussion on this issue with representatives from the private madrasa board and the state's Education Department. Madrasas have been told to share the required information with the Secondary Education Board.

According to the Director General of Police (DGP), Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, the Education Department will soon start a portal to facilitate sharing of information on Madrasa teachers and location of madrasas.

In September this year, the government had demolished three madrasas in three districts after they were found to have been used as hubs for "jihadi" activities by activists from Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Madrasas in Assam have come under the security scanner, following the arrest of several AQIS and ABT operatives who worked as madrasa teachers. At least 47 people were arrested, including madrasa teachers, in the last couple of months for their alleged links with terror outfits.

"In Assam, when AQIS modules were busted, we found they tried to radicalise [students] at madrasas. In order to ensure that there was no misuse of madrasas, we met the Islamic scholars and sought their opinion. We made certain suggestions, including police verification of madrasa teachers," the police official said.

He added: "We have given the private madrasa board a proforma [for sharing of information]. A ledger shall also be maintained by them to provide details of the land [owned by madrasas]."

The police official cautioned that legal action will be taken against the madrasa board in case of non-compliance. "There is no question of allowing "jehadi" propaganda in madrasas," said Mr Mahanta.