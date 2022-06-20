Assam Floods: 11 Die In Last 24 Hours, Over 4.5 Million Affected

Assam Floods: In the last 7 days, 44 people have died due to the floods.

The flood situation in Assam remains unchanged on Monday as the situation looks grim. The state has recorded 104 per cent more rains than normal which is not unusual in Assam, especially during the monsoon season but it is facing one of the biggest floods in a decade.

In the last 24 hours, 11 people have died as 47 lakh people are affected in 32 of Assam's 35 districts. In the last 7 days, 44 people have lost their lives due to the serious flood situation. Around 5,424 villages have been inundated.

Over 2.31 lakh people have been forced to take shelter in 615 relief camps.

The bodies of two policemen who were washed away in flood waters in Central Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday night were recovered on Monday. According to Assam Police, a team of Kampur police station was engaged in a rescue operation late on Sunday night when Sub-Inspector Samujjal Kakoti and Constable Rajiv Bordoloi were washed away in flood waters.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed air dropping of food and other relief materials in areas where there is heavy inundation, officials said. Mr Sarma gave the direction after a review meeting with his cabinet colleagues and senior district officers during the day.

The chief minister said top priority should be given to relief and rescue operations and there should be no delay citing procedural delays.

The Assam chief minister has directed deputy commissioners to keep ready static teams of the health department and ensure daily visits of doctors to relief camps set up for the flood-affected. Ambulances should be kept on standby to shift patients who are in serious condition to nearby hospitals.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief minister and discussed the situation of floods in Assam.

In Kaziranga National Park (KNP) eight animals - seven hog deers and a leopard have died due to drowning and a vehicle hit. Ten others, including eight hog deers and a python, have been rescued by forest officials, KNP officials said.

